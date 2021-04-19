London, Apr 19 (PTI) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned visit to India next week due to the coronavirus situation in the country, Downing Street said on Monday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN13 VIRUS-UK-TRIAL Adults to be reinfected to study immune response in UK Covid human challenge trial

London: Healthy young adults who have previously contracted Covid-19 will be recruited to take part in a new human challenge trial to study how the body's immune system reacts to the deadly coronavirus, for a better understanding to protect against the virus and also for more accurate tests. By Aditi Khanna

FGN18 PAK-TLP-HOSTAGES Banned Islamist radical party releases 11 police hostages after first round of talks with Pak govt

Lahore: The banned radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan on Monday released 11 police hostages after the first round of talks with the Imran Khan government, which buckled under the pressure of the terror outfit over its demand to expel the French ambassador over a blasphemous caricature published in France last year. By M Zulqernain

FGN22 NASA-MARS-LD HELICOPTER NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

Cape Canavera: NASA's experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. By Marcia Dunnap

FGN14 IRAN-US-NUCLEAR Delegate: Progress in Iran nuclear talks but end 'far away'

Berlin: High-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains “far away,” Russia's delegate said Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)