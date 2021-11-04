Washington/Beijing, Nov 4 (PTI) China is sharply increasing its nuclear arsenal and could have up to 700 deliverable warheads by 2027 and at least 1,000 by 2030, as the Communist giant aims to surpass US global power by the middle of the 21st century, the Pentagon has warned in a new report.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: New York’s World Trade Center Lit Up for Deepavali (See Pics).

FGN 29 UK-VIRUS-LD PILL

UK regulators approve world's first pill to treat COVID-19

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Coastal Areas of Karachi, Sindh.

London: Britain's health regulators on Thursday approved the world's first pill to treat cases of symptomatic COVID-19, dubbed a "gamechanger" for those most vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus. By Aditi Khanna

FGN 16 US-INDIA-CHINA-LD LAC

China taking "incremental and tactical actions" to press territorial claims with India: Pentagon

Washington: China has been taking "incremental and tactical actions" to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and has unsuccessfully sought to prevent New Delhi from deepening its relationship with the US during and subsequent to the standoff, the Pentagon has said in a major report on China's military modernisation. By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 US-INDIA-LD TRADE

USTR Tai, Commerce Minister Goyal to take 'comprehensive look' at bilateral trade ties

Washington: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have agreed to take a "comprehensive look" at ways to expand the bilateral trade ties and also shared perspectives on how to reach "meaningful outcomes" at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference. By Lalit K Jha

FGN 12 VIRUS-US-INDIA-ENVOY

LA Mayor Garcetti, US' next ambassador to India, tests COVID-19 positive in Glasgow

Glasgow: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, nominated by US President Joe Biden as the country's next ambassador to India, has tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in the UN climate conference here in Scotland.

FGN28 UK-GANDHI-2NDLD COIN

UK minister Rishi Sunak releases new Gandhi commemorative coin to mark Diwali

London: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a new 5-pound commemorative coin celebrating the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the festival of Diwali on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN 27 PAK-DIWALI

Pak PM Imran Khan, Opposition leaders extend Diwali greetings to Hindus

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the main opposition parties on Thursday extended greetings to the country's minority Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN37 US-DIWALI

Iconic New York City landmarks illuminated on occasion of Diwali

New York: Iconic New York City landmarks were illuminated on the occasion of Diwali as top UN officials extended greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights around the world. By Yoshita Singh

FGN36 US-VIRUS-LD OUTBREAK

US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

New York: Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)