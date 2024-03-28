Islamabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday clarified that it has no plan to resume trade relations with India which has been "non-existent" since 2019 after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.****

Also Read | Daniel Kahneman Dies: Nobel-Winning Economist and Israeli-American Cognitive Psychologist Passes Away at 90.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Bill Gates in Freewheeling Chat, AI to Climate Change Discussed (Watch Video).

FGN17: MALAYSIA-JAISHANKAR

****Jaishankar's Malaysia visit provided opportunity to further develop Enhanced Strategic Partnership: MEA

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Malaysia and his meetings with the country's top leadership presented an opportunity to reiterate commitment to further develop the bilateral Enhanced Strategic Partnership, an official statement said on Thursday.****

FGN28: PAK-CHINA-TERRORISM-REAX

****Enemies of Pak-China friendship responsible for terror attack that saw five Chinese killed: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that the “enemies” of its friendship with China were responsible for the "heinous" terrorist attack which killed five Chinese nationals and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.****

FGN21: UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPERS-DATABASE

****India launches database to record crimes against UN peacekeepers

United Nations: India has launched a new database designed to record crimes against UN peacekeepers and monitor progress in holding perpetrators accountable, India's UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday, asserting that New Delhi is at the forefront of advocating for accountability.****

FGN20: LANKA-CHINA

****Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Colombo: Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured continuous support to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena for Sri Lanka's efforts for “political and socio-economic progress” and also said Beijing will stand for safeguarding the island nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty.****

FGN16: US-BRIDGE-COLLAPSE-IMPACT

****US officials concerned about implications rippling out beyond immediate region of Baltimore bridge collapse

New York: US officials have expressed concern about the implications rippling beyond the immediate region after a key bridge harbouring America's largest vehicle handling port collapsed in Baltimore when a cargo ship crashed into it, even as experts predicted repercussions to be "modest and mainly localised".****PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)