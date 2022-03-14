Beijing, Mar 14 (PTI) China on Monday termed as "malicious" the US allegation that Russia has requested for military assistance in its operations against Ukraine and accused America of spreading "disinformation" against it over the Ukraine issue. By K J M Varma

China says India & Pakistan should hold talks; conduct 'thorough' probe into accidental missile firing

Beijing: China on Monday said India and Pakistan should hold dialogue as soon as possible and launch a "thorough" investigation into the recent “accidental firing” of a missile from India which landed in Pakistan's Punjab province. By K J M Varma

Voting on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to take place after March 27: PTI Senator

Islamabad: A top Senator of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Monday that the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place after March 27. By Sajjad Hussain PTI

