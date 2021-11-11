Beijing, Nov 11 (PTI) A high-profile conclave of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday adopted a "landmark resolution" of the party's major achievements in the last 100 years besides clearing the decks for a record third term for President Xi Jinping next year and perhaps beyond. By K J M Varma

Nepali officials trying to contact Indian counterparts to conduct national census in Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura

Kathmandu: Nepali officials on Thursday said they are "trying to contact'' their Indian counterparts to conduct the national census in the territorially disputed areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. By Shirish B Pradhan

Pakistan's Punjab govt removes TLP chief Rizvi from terrorism list

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab province government on Thursday removed the name of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi from the terrorism list, succumbing to pressure from the radical Islamist party which was involved in deadly clashes with the police. By M Zulqernain

Troika Plus calls on Taliban to sever ties with all international terror groups, vows support for Afghan people

Islamabad: Senior officials from the US, China, Russia and Pakistan on Thursday called on the Taliban to sever its ties with all international terrorist groups and to deny space to any militant organisations operating inside the country while taking steps to form an "inclusive and representative" government in Kabul. By Sajjad Hussain

International community should avert grave humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Pak PM Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to fulfil its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis confronting the people of strife-torn Afghanistan. By Sajjad Hussain

India flags two and three wheeler emissions focus at COP26

London: India has highlighted the need to focus on the emissions related to two and three wheelers alongside other vehicles as part of a zero emissions target at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. By Aditi Khanna

Washington: US President Joe Biden cited India and Brazil to explain how the complex global supply chain has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in higher prices and long delays in shipment of products, ahead of Christmas.By Lalit K Jha

Washington: India and the United States are natural allies, especially in the field of education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said and stressed that there is immense potential to strengthen collaborations between educational institutions of the two countries.By Lalit K Jha

Indian-origin partner at McKinsey arrested; charged with insider-trading

New York: Puneet Dikshit, a 40-year-old Indian-origin partner at management consulting giant, McKinsey & Company, has been arrested and charged with insider-trading and making illegal profits totalling over USD 450,000 in the US. By Yoshita Singh

UN chief says global warming goal on ''life support''

Glasgow: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) is “on life support” with climate talks in Glasgow so far not reaching any of the UN's three goals, but he added that “until the last moment, hope should be maintained.” (AP)

