New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Diplomats from around the world joined in celebrating Holi, sharing festive greetings and participating in the joyous occasion. Embassies and consulates took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their admiration for the vibrant festival, emphasising the spirit of unity and cultural exchange.

Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan, shared his wishes - "Wishing all my Indian friends a colourful and happy Holi!"

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Agrees to Release US-Israeli Hostage, Bodies of 4 Other Dual Nationals.

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/1900395715932885357

The German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, extended warm wishes, posting, "Happy Holi to all of you, from the German Embassy!"

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Vows To Annex Greenland Again During Meeting With NATO Chief: Report.

https://x.com/AmbAckermann/status/1900395632273314121

Similarly, the Israeli Embassy shared its enthusiasm, stating, "We LOVE Holi. Watch our diplomats celebrate Holi." The festival's infectious energy was felt across diplomatic circles, as officials embraced the tradition with excitement.

https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/1900389393661382918

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, highlighted the authenticity of the celebration in his post, saying, "Celebrating Holi in 'Indian'... not Bollywood way. Also Happy Purim."

https://x.com/KobbiShoshani/status/1900071877881803170

Meanwhile, Naor Gilon, former Israeli Ambassador to India, fondly recalled past Holi celebrations, writing, "There are many things that we miss about India. Playing Holi is undoubtedly high on our list. Happy Holi to all our Indian friends."

https://x.com/NaorGilon/status/1900094351960612960

ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, also joined in the festivities, sharing, "Holi Hai! We celebrated the festival of colours at the Embassy of Japan in India, embracing joy, unity, and friendship. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!"

https://x.com/JapanAmbIndia/status/1900381755468873961

The French Embassy in India further added to the celebrations by engaging its staff, posting, "Happy Holi! We asked colleagues what thrills them the most about this festival, and this is what they had to say!"

https://x.com/FranceinIndia/status/1899982263435284679

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)