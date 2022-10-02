Male, Oct 2 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Sunday called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held substantive discussions on bilateral relations, including on progress of ongoing development projects in the archipelagic state located in the Indian Ocean.

Kwatra, who is on a three-day official visit to the Maldives, also held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Ahmed Latheef during which they reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and witnessed the exchange of the USD 100 million Line of Credit agreement.

Also Read | Indonesia Football Match Stampede: 174 Killed After Fans Stampede to Exit Arema FC vs Persebaya Soccer Match.

"Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called on President @ibusolih and held substantive discussions on #IndiaMaldives relations, including on progress of ongoing development projects,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

He said the foreign secretary assured President Solih of India's firm commitment to the growth of India-Maldives partnership.

Also Read | Chinese Billionaire and JD.com Founder Richard Liu Settles US Rape Allegation.

In a statement, the President's office said that President Solih welcomed the Foreign Secretary, and noted that this was his first visit to the Maldives.

President Solih praised his extensive career in the diplomatic service. They reminisced about the two countries' close ties, highlighting that the relationship had seen unprecedented growth in recent years, it said.

At the meeting, the Foreign Secretary emphasised that the Maldives' response to the COVID-19 pandemic was exemplary, as the country has nearly restored its economy to pre-pandemic levels.

He also stated that the Maldives is one of the most important regional partners, and that India would continue to support numerous developmental projects in the Maldives.

President Solih also stated that India has consistently proven to be the closest friend of the Maldives and conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for its continued support and assistance to the Maldives, the statement said.

During his meeting with Latheef, Foreign Secretary Kwatra reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Maldives cooperation.

"Both sides positively assessed the robust growth in our bilateral ties and discussed ways to further build on the momentum,” the MEA spokesman said.

The two officials witnessed exchange of the USD 100 million Line of Credit Agreement, announced during the visit of President Solih to India in early August 2022, and handing over of a speed launch to the Maldives Correctional Services, under Indian grant assistance, Bagchi said.

High Commissioner of India to Maldives Munu Mahawar handed over the speed launch acquired under India grant to Maldives Correctional Service at a special ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives said that the two foreign secretaries discussed means to broaden the bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

It said the vessel procured under Indian grant assistance was handed over to Maldives Correctional Service.

"This generosity of the Indian Government will greatly assist Correctional Officers in serving the community more efficiently," it said.

"The Maldives and India exchange agreement for USD 100 million Line of Credit to assist and facilitate ongoing key infrastructure projects in the Maldives. India continues to support the long-term development and progress of the Maldives," it said in a tweet.

Economic Development Minister Fayyaz Ismail and Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer also met with Foreign Secretary Kwatra and discussed cooperation between the two countries and potential areas for further development and collaboration.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also paid a courtesy call on Mohamed Nasheed, the Speaker of the People's Majlis - Parliament. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)