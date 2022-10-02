Malang, October 2: The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world. Indonesia Football Match Tragedy: Watch Video of Horrific Incident That Killed 127 Spectators After Mass Riots, Stampede.

Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java's Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2. Indonesia Stadium Stampede VIDEO: At Least 129 Killed After Riot At Football Match, Watch Horrific Moment Caught on Camera!.

Video of the Incident:

WATCH: Rioting, police violence and tear gas at Indonesian football stadium. At least 129 people killed pic.twitter.com/M2bx0sdN6v — BNO News (@BNONews) October 1, 2022

East Java's Vice. Gov. Emil Dardak told Kompas TV in an interview Sunday the death toll has climbed to 174, while more than 100 injured people are receiving intensive treatment in eight hospitals without any charge, 11 of them in critical condition.