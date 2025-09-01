New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on cross-border terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

Speaking with ANI, KP Fabian said, "PM Modi is right; it is good that he has repeated it."

However, he added a note of caution, saying "when there is mention of cross-border terrorism in the final committee, we have to wait and see."

During his address at SCO, PM Modi presented India's strong stance against terrorism, calling out "some countries" for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such "double standards" are not acceptable.

PM Modi said that the Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every country that believes in humanity, and urged SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror.

"India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," PM Modi said.

"This attack was an open challenge for every person, every country that believes in humanity. At this time, it is natural to question whether the open support of terrorism by some countries is acceptable to us. We have to speak in a united voice that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity," he added.

PM Modi urged zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and further redefined the grouping's focus, noting that its foundation rests on three key pillars -- security, connectivity, and opportunity.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was also present at the occasion as PM Modi delivered his remarks at the plenary session.

In the joint declaration, SCO members also condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which killed 26 people.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice.

This is a major development for India after the Defence Minister refused to sign the declaration on June 26 at the Defence Ministers' Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation because it did not mention the dastardly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. (ANI)

