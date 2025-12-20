New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Indian High Commissioners to Bangladesh have expressed serious concern over the ongoing protests in the country, pointing to weak governance, the role of extremist elements, and risks to Indian diplomatic personnel and establishments.

The remarks follow a surge in unrest sparked by the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Osman Hadi, which has led to widespread mob violence and threats against Indian personnel.

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, who served as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, highlighted that the current instability is being exploited by radical elements.

"Governance is very weak. So people are taking advantage," Chakravarty stated. "These right-wing forces, criminals, and the Islamist forces are taking advantage of the situation."

Echoing these concerns, former High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das described the unfolding events as "shocking."

"What happened is very, very unfortunate," Das said. "In fact, we have seen government advisors justifying mob violence, justifying the presence of these mobs. These are forces that have clearly been unleashed by the government, which is now unable to control them."

Referring to attacks linked to the unrest, Ganguly Das said the developments were alarming. "So what happened is very, very shocking, and the attack on Indian diplomatic establishments is absolutely unacceptable," she said.

She further underlined India's immediate priorities in the current situation. "I think the first priority for India right now will be the safety and security of our staff, our High Commissioner, our Assistant High Commissioner, and all our personnel there," she said, highlighting the need to ensure the protection of Indian officials and missions in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claimed that the violence following Hadi's killing was part of a conspiracy to create uncertainty ahead of Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held in February next year.

Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, as the activists called for justice for their slain leader. There were several waves of protests on Friday, even as Hadi's body arrived in the capital city. While the Inqilab Moncho has called for its cadres to maintain peace during the funeral procession on Saturday, Dhaka continues to be tense. (ANI)

