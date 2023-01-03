Islamabad [Pakistan], January 03 (ANI): Former Pakistan ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani dismissed allegations levelled against him by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Tuesday. He said that he is seeking the assistance of his lawyers for taking legal action against Khan, The News International reported.

On Sunday, Imran Khan told journalists in Lahore that Haqqani had been tasked by General Qamar Javed Bajwa to lobby in the United States. Khan also mentioned that Haqqani had launched a campaign against him and had been promoting the former army chief. The News International report quoted Khan as saying that Bajwa's "setup is still working in the establishment."

In response to the claims made by Imran Khan the former diplomat said that the PTI chief does not get tired of blaming a person who has not held any position of power for 11 years. He said that the former premier continues to invoke his name in matters which do not concern him, the News International report quotes Haqqani.

Some sources close to Haqqani said in a Geo News report that he has not held any political position for years. Further, the sources confirmed that a lobbying firm in the US had hired Haqqani for research. And he is not answerable for his research work, as cited by the News International report.

According to The News International report, Haqqani made headlines in 2011 and was sacked after the memogate scandal. He was accused of seeking US action against Pakistan's military through the so-called memo months after the US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama Bin Laden's compound amid an increasing rift between the civilian and military leadership.

He was also accused of issuing visas to Americans without due process, bypassing relevant authorities, and embezzling funds.

Previously, Khan had also alleged that Bajwa of playing a "double game" with his government, Khan accepted that he committed a "big mistake" by extending the tenure of the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa in 2019.

Khan said that he would believe in everything that was told by General Bajwa, Khan added that he had received reports from Intelligence Bureau (IB) on "what games were being played against his government." Notably, Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership in April.

Imran Khan claimed that the then military establishment was in contact with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to topple his government. He further said that the plot against his government was clear after Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed was removed as ISI Chief in October 2021.

In response to Moonis Elahi's recent claim that general Bajwa asked him to support PTI, the cricketer-turned-politician claimed that there could be a possibility that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was asked to support PML-N. At the same time, Moonis Elahi was told to back PTI Chief Imran Khan.(ANI)

