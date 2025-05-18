Karachi, May 18 (PTI) Four levies soldiers were killed when militants attacked their check post in the restive Balochistan province's Khuzdar district along the strategic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, police said.

The masked gunmen on Saturday evening attacked the check post in the Nal area of the district and fled the scene, a police official said.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, security officials believe it was carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is blamed for the increasing terrorist activities in the mineral-rich province.

