Paris [France], January 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Minister of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry Clement Beaune said on Sunday that France was discussing with other European countries measures to strengthen border control inside the EU over the spread of coronavirus.

"Yes, we are considering strengthening controls [at borders] inside the EU. It does not mean closure of borders - especially for those working at borders. We need goods to circulate so that personnel could continue working. But yes, it is possible. We have not announced it yet, because we are discussing it with European countries," Beaune told France Info.

He noted that the final decision can be made in the coming days.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex previously said that France would tighten the conditions for entering the country amid the coronavirus epidemic, for those arriving from outside the EU. Arrivals will be required to show a negative test for COVID-19 when boarding an aircraft and spend a week on quarantine. (ANI/Sputnik)

