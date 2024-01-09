Paris, January 9: Gabriel Attal was named on Tuesday as France's youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.

Macron's office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France's first openly gay prime minister. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne Resigns Ahead of Anticipated Reshuffle.

His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government's ability to deport foreigners. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in France Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Received by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris.

Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days.

