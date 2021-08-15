Paris, Aug 15 (AP) France is relocating its embassy in Kabul to the airport to evacuate all citizens still in Afghanistan, initially transferring them to Abu Dhabi.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drain said in a statement Sunday that military reinforcements and aircraft would deploy in the hours ahead to the United Arab Emirates, “so that the first evacuations toward Abu Dhabi can start.”

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Ashraf Ghani, NSA Hamdullah Muhib Flee to Tajikistan As Taliban Enters Kabul.

Evacuations have been in progress for weeks and a charter flight put in place by France in mid-July. Since May, France has taken in Afghan employees at French structures under potential threat, with 600 people relocated to France.

France gradually pulled out troops from Afghanistan between 2013 and 2015, and since then former personnel who worked for the French Army and their families, some 1,350 Afghans, were brought to France, the statement said. (AP)

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 Celebrations: Indians Across the Globe Celebrate 75th I-Day; Greetings Pour in From World Leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)