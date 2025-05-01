Tel Aviv [Israel], May 1 (ANI/TPS): After Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar made a series of calls with counterparts around the world, more countries announced that they are sending planes to assist with extinguishing the wildfires in Israel.

Spain's Foreign Minister updated Minister Sa'ar a short while ago that his country will send two planes to help put out the fires.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Shuts Airspace for All Pakistan-Operated Flights Till May 23, Days After Islamabad Closed Its Airspace.

After Minister Sa'ar spoke to his French counterpart, France also announced that it will send a plane.

The first countries that will send firefighting planes to Israel are France, Romania, Croatia, Italy and Spain.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Bans Pakistan Airlines From Using Indian Airspace; NOTAM Issued, Say Sources.

Other countries will send helicopters and other assistance. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)