World News | France to Abandon Police Chokeholds Amid Floyd Death Anger

World. (File Image)

Paris, Jun 8 (AP) France's interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyd's death.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that “the method of seizing the neck via strangling will be abandoned and will no longer be taught in police schools.”

Also Read | 30 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Goa, Total Tally in the State Reaches 330: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

He spoke out as the French government comes under increasing pressure to address brutality and racism within the police force.

Immobilization techniques where officers apply pressure with their knees on prone suspects are used in policing around the world and have long drawn criticism. French lawmakers have called for such practices to be banned. (AP)

Also Read | How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)