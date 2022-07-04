Paris [France], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Monday for the second time in six weeks, the Elysee (office of the president) announced.

Three ministers lost their seats in June's legislative elections and were now replaced. They are Brigitte Bourguignon (health), Justine Benin (sea) and Amelie de Montchalin (ecological transition).

Former Minister of the Overseas Territories Yael Braun-Pivet also gave up her role and she has been appointed president of the National Assembly.

Braun-Pivet's ministry will be taken over by Gerald Darmanin, who has also retained his post as interior minister.

The previous Minister of Solidarity and Social Cohesion, Damien Abad, who has been accused of attempted rape, was replaced by the previous head of the French Red Cross, Jean-Christophe Combe.

The new government has 41 members with 16 ministries, 15 minister delegates and 10 secretaries of state.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who was appointed by Macron on May 16, is expected to present the new government's program in the National Assembly on July 6. (ANI/Xinhua)

