Gilgit [PoGB], February 7 (ANI): Freelancers in Pakistan-occupied-Gilgit Baltistan, many of whom rely on a stable power supply and reliable internet connections for their work, have been hit hard by frequent power outages and slow, often intermittent internet services.

These disruptions not only affect daily work but also threaten their financial stability, with many forced to abandon their businesses entirely during the winter months. As temperatures drop, power outages become more frequent, and the digital infrastructure that freelancers depend on becomes even more unreliable. Consequently, many are left with no choice but to relocate to other parts of Pakistan, such as Islamabad, to continue their work.

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit America on February 12-13; Energy, Defence on Agenda During Talks With President Donald Trump.

One local youth leader, Moazam Ali, voiced the community's frustrations, urging the government to address these long-standing issues by completing major power and internet infrastructure projects. Ali specifically pointed to projects such as the Naltar and Hazel Power Projects, which are critical to ensuring a steady power supply in the region. He urged the government to prioritise these projects and fast-track their completion to help prevent further disruption to the livelihoods of freelancers.

"These are basic services we are lacking - electricity, proper fiber cables, and consistent internet service. When there is load-shedding, the fiber optic cables go down too. We need these mega infrastructure projects to be completed on an emergency basis," said Ali.

Also Read | PM Modi France Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Co-Chair AI Summit, Address CEOs Forum, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Watch Video).

The locals have long accused Pakistan of neglecting the region, which is still struggling with development despite its strategic significance. Many residents believe the lack of progress is part of a broader political strategy aimed at keeping the region underdeveloped. As these challenges continue to mount, the future of freelancers and IT professionals in PoGB remains uncertain unless swift and decisive action is taken.

Pakistan's neglect of infrastructure development in its illegally occupied regions highlights its disregard for the well-being of the local population. Despite the strategic significance of these areas, the region remains underdeveloped, with limited access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and transportation. The lack of proper infrastructure not only stifles economic growth but also hampers the quality of life for its residents. This neglect underscores Pakistan's political motives in the region, as it continues to exploit these areas without offering the investment needed for their advancement, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and unrest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)