Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): The French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday. He stressed that Telangana is already a destination of choice for many firms and expressed willingness to do more together for innovation, student mobility and language teaching.

In a post shared on X, Thierry Mathou stated, "Excellent first meeting with Hon'ble CM @revanth_anumula, on the day we inaugurate the Bureau de France in #Hyderabad! #Telangana is already a destination of choice for many companies. We are keen to do more together, for innovation, student mobility & language teaching."

Earlier in the day, Thierry Mathou inaugurated the Bureau de France in Hyderabad. He emphasised that this expansion of the network was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron with the goal of scaling up cooperation with Telangana across all sectors. Located in Hyderabad, the Bureau de France will facilitate exchanges between entrepreneurs and startups.

In a post on X, Mathou stated, "Very proud to inaugurate today the Bureau de France in #Hyderabad! This expansion of the network in India was announced by President Macron with the goal of scaling up cooperation with #Telangana across all areas and particularly key sectors such as tech and space."

"With our shared focus on innovation, it's only natural that the Bureau is located in @THubHyd, where it will facilitate exchanges between our entrepreneurs and start-ups, besides providing consular services to French citizens in Telangana," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Thierry Mathou, said that he felt proud to inaugurate the Bureau de France in Hyderabad and shared that France is the first country to have an office in T-Hub.

"I am very proud to inaugurate today the Bureau de France in Hyderabad. The fact that France has decided to expand its network in India is a reflection of our confidence and ambition for the future of Indo-French ties. I want to thank all the Indian partners who have made this possible, particularly T-Hub and the Government of Telangana," he said.

According to the release, the decision to establish a Bureau de France in Hyderabad, and a Consulate General of India in Marseille, was announced by French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in Paris on 14th July 2023, and reiterated on January 26, 2024, during Macron's State visit to India on the occasion of India's Republic Day.

The Bureau de France in Hyderabad is a branch office of the Consulate General of France in Bangalore, whose jurisdiction covers Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.It is located in Hyderabad's T-Hub, the largest innovation campus in the world.

T-Hub's proven framework has nurtured over 2,000 startups and spearheaded 100+ innovation programs, underscoring its commitment to entrepreneurial success and collaboration.

With the opening of this Bureau, France seeks to create more connections with Telangana's thriving innovation ecosystem, promote business ties in sectors such as space, tech and industry, and facilitate scientific and research exchanges.

During his visit to Hyderabad, he also visited space startup company Skyroot Aerospace. Taking to X, Thierry Mathou stated, "France is natural partner of India's booming private sector boom. Very impressed by my visit of space start-up @SkyrootA and its promising collaborations with French companies on satellite launches & space connectivity for developing countries."

He also visited French company Groupe SNCF's subsidiary in Hyderabad. In a post on X, he stated, "Thank you for the warm welcome @groupekeolis! A subsidiary of France's @GroupeSNCF, the firm is the Operations & Maintenance contractor for Hyderabad Metro. Glad to see the concrete results of our cooperation for faster, cleaner & greener urban transport." (ANI)

