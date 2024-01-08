Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Paris, Jan 8 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president's office said.

Borne's resignation follows recent political tensions over contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron to strengthen the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron's reelection for a second term. She was France's second female prime minister.

The statement from Macron's office said Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed. (AP)

