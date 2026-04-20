Balochistan [Pakistan] April 20 (ANI) Two young men have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan's Gwadar and Quetta, even as four previously missing individuals were released. The developments coincide with the ongoing protest by families of missing persons in Quetta, which marked its 6,138th consecutive day, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Gwadar's Jiwani locality, a 19-year-old fisherman, Ali Asghar, son of Noor Muhammad, was allegedly taken from his residence late on the night of April 16, 2026. Family members claim that personnel from Pakistani forces, along with Military Intelligence, carried out the operation, and he has not been seen since.

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In a separate incident in Quetta, another 19-year-old, Mahraj, an FSc student from Khuzdar, was reportedly detained near Green Plaza close to the Children's Hospital on the evening of April 12, 2026. According to relatives, officials from the Counter Terrorism Department apprehended him before he was subsequently disappeared. Amid these allegations, four individuals who had earlier gone missing were released in different parts of the province.

Niaz Ahmed from Kharan, who had been detained on April 12, was freed on April 16. Similarly, Asif, a resident of Jiwani missing since January, regained freedom on April 11. Ameer from Kech district, who had disappeared in December 2025, was released in Gwadar on April 10, while Ilyas from Turbat, detained earlier this month, was freed from an FC camp on April 12. Meanwhile, the protest camp set up by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons outside the Quetta Press Club continues to highlight cases of alleged enforced disappearances, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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During the demonstration, the family of Nazar Marri reiterated that he was taken into custody in August last year and has remained untraceable since, leaving them in deep anguish. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch stated that the organisation would pursue the matter with authorities and demand accountability, urging that Nazar Marri be presented before a court if any charges exist, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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