New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday held talks with a group of journalists from Nepal.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that Misri briefed the group on the progress made in the partnership between India and Nepal.

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In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A group of journalists from Nepal interacted with Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri. Foreign Secretary briefed the group on the significant progress made in the multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal and its positive outlook for the future."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2047915196245815576?s=20

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Earlier on April 23, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also engaged with 20 media journalists from Nepal at Parliament House.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Engaged with 20 media journalists from Nepal at Parliament House, New Delhi, during their familiarisation visit to India. Exchanged views on India's parliamentary system, political framework & diplomatic outreach. Such interactions contribute to stronger institutional cooperation and further deepen the trusted partnership between India & Nepal."

https://x.com/KirenRijiju/status/2047283420582310375?s=20

Nepal shares a border with five Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The age-old civilizational and cultural ties that exist between India and Nepal are exemplified by the strong people-to-people link between the two countries. Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, as per a statement by the MEA.

These bonds of friendship are also strengthened by regular exchanges at a high level between India and Nepal. Since May 2014, there have been 17 exchanges at the level of Head of State/ Head of Government, as per MEA.

Frequent high-level visits and exchanges between both the nations have added momentum to the bilateral partnerships, and helped the leadership to review at regular intervals the entire gamut of the relation, the MEA statement added. (ANI)

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