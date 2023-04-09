Kumarakom (Kerala), April 9 (ANI): The 2nd Meeting of the G20 Development Working Group (DWG) concluded successfully at Kumarakom, Kerala on Sunday.

Over 80 delegates from G20 Members, 9 invitee countries, and various international and regional organizations participated in the meeting being held from April 6 to 9.

The meeting was chaired by India's DWG Co-Chairs, Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretaries Nagaraj K Naidu and Eenam Gambhir.

The agenda for the DWG meeting included discussions on G20's role in accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), Digital Principles and Capacity Building for data for development, green transitions that are globally just, women-led development and enhancing international coordination and partnerships.

The discussions of the DWG meetings would feed into the deliberations of the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting which will be held in June this year.

The formal proceedings were inaugurated by Secretary (Economic Relations) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi. Welcoming delegates to the DWG meeting, Ravi mentioned that India has made efforts to bring the developmental agenda to the centre stage, and as the key track in G20 responsible for development issues, DWG should try to find collective solutions to address the diverse global development challenges.

Countries conveyed broad support for India's ambition and priorities for the DWG including the G20 Action Plan on accelerating progress on the SDGs, High-level Principles for LiFE, and Capacity Building Network on Data for Development.

Countries appreciated India's efforts in creating the political momentum needed to help developing countries at a time when the world is facing multiple crises.

There was consensus on the urgency for multilateral efforts and the key role of the G20 in addressing contemporary developmental challenges. There was a shared understanding of the need for promoting bold and targeted actions aimed at achieving the development and environment including climate agenda in a balanced manner.

There was broad agreement on the need for collective efforts in contributing to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and acceleration of SDGs.

Countries also deliberated on data as an enabler for sustainable development, women's empowerment and their role in achieving holistic development and the role of G20 in harnessing opportunities from green transitions that are globally just.

India emphasized the need for achieving consensus on these ambitious deliverables.

Delegates, experts from national and international organizations and representatives from think tanks and civil society, also participated in the side event on 6th April, with panel discussions on data for development, lifestyle for environment, and just green transitions, held on the sidelines of the formal DWG meeting.

During the course of the meeting, delegates also witnessed cultural immersion experiences including traditional performances, dance forms and local culinary traditions that provided them with a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage and culinary variety of Kerala. Delegates were also treated to the musical renditions of Swathi Thirunal's classical compositions.

The delegates also had an opportunity to experience the picturesque backwaters through a boat cruise. (ANI)

