Screengrab from the video message from Former State Representative and Senate Candidate for 2024, Bob Lancia.

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Former State Representative and Senate candidate for 2024, Bob Lancia has released a video message expressing his excitement at being invited to the G20 conference to be held in Srinagar on May 22.

"The state of Jammu and Kashmir in India has always held a special place in my heart. And I've been closely following developments in the region. And I was delighted to hear the news that Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir and Jammu, will be hosting a G20 Conference," he said in his video message.

"It is an exciting prospect that I'm eagerly anticipating the speech of Prime Minister Modi. I believe this event will be a milestone in the history of the region and will pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity. And it's heartening to see the international community recognizing the potential of Jammu and Kashmir and the efforts of the Indian government to develop the region," he added.

"I hope that the conference will be an opportunity for all stakeholders to come together and discuss ways to promote economic growth and development, create employment opportunities and enhance the standard of living for the people in the region," Lancia said, weighing in on the possible outcomes of the G20 conference.

"In conclusion, I'm confident that the G20 Conference in Srinagar will be a success and a turning point in the history and development of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us all look forward to a brighter future for the region and its people," he signed off saying.

He also tweeted saying that there is an "Exciting event coming up in India next month".

"Having the Prime Minister there will be the highlight!" he tweeted.

"The 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held in Srinagar, India (Jammu & Kashmir) from May 22nd-24th. It will be the first such gathering of international leaders in the region. Prime Minister Modi is working hard to drive peace, global tourism & progress to the state," he posted further.

The stage is being prepared for the first-of its-kind international event -- G20 tourism working group meeting under India's presidency in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, on May 24-26. The projects prioritised for the major event are in their finishing stages.

For the first time since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, the Union Territory will be hosting an international event in which delegates from G20 member-states, guest countries and several international organisations will participate. (ANI)

