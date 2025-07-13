Zagreb [Croatia], July 13 (ANI/WAM): Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the GCC and Ukraine, focusing on opportunities to further develop and enhance cooperation following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2017, which aims to promote and serve the mutual interests of both parties. In addition, the discussions addressed a range of regional and international issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Also Read | Is FBI Director Kash Patel Resigning Amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi Row? Republican Leader Fact-Checks Fake News, Says 'Conspiracy Theories Just Aren't True, Never Have Been'.

Albudaiwi emphasised that the GCC states believe in the importance of peaceful and diplomatic solutions as an effective way to address regional and international issues and crises, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Secretary General stressed that the GCC's position on this crisis is based on the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, preserving the international order based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the non-use of force or the threat of it. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Was Injured in Israel's Nasrallah-Style Assassination Plot While High-Level Meeting Was Underway: Report.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)