Geneva [Switzerland], March 20 (ANI): World Sindhi Congress held a huge protest to voice their concerns over the construction of illegal canals along the Indus River during the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council at Geneva, and draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Pakistan's Sindh.

The demonstrators, mainly Sindhi activists, expressed their concerns about the construction of unauthorized canals on the Indus River, which they claim are severely damaging the region's agriculture and ecosystem.

Also Read | Who Is Badar Khan Suri, Indian Researcher Facing Deportation After Getting Detained in US for Hamas Support?.

One of the protesters stated, "Due to this our agriculture and delta is destroyed. They want to take the last drop of water so that Sindhi people die. Children and women farmers all have risen against the atrocities of Pakistan. Sindh is in the struggle for their survival. In addition to this, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing, and the persecution of Sindhi Hindus have intensified the protest. This is a matter of life and death and a matter of survival."

The protesters denounced Pakistan's actions, calling the situation a "genocide," citing atrocities committed in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and historically in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused, Files Request With US Chief Justice John Roberts To Stop Extradition to India.

The protester stated, "One word for Pakistan is genocide. They are committing genocide in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. Pakistan also committed genocide in Bangladesh. They are bombarding civilian areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They are not abducting 100 but more than thousands of people from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They have killed millions in the form of genocide."

The Sindhi people have been suffering from a lack of food and water, and there is also a shortage of medical supplies in the region.

Holding placards that read "No Canal on Indus River," "Sindhi Lives Matter," and "No Illegal Canals on River Indus," the protestors stressed that these unauthorized canals are draining resources from the region.

The protest concluded with a strong call for the international community to address these grave issues and ensure that the Sindhi people's survival is prioritized in any peace or humanitarian efforts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)