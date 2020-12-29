Tbilisi [Georgia], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 2,012 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 224,155, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

Among the new cases, 837 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, it said.As of Tuesday, 208,951 patients have recovered, while 2,443 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

