New Delhi, December 6: A German delegation led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a press note, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said The German Foreign Minister was accompanied by four Members of Parliament and other officers from her Foreign Office. Speaking on the occasion, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the idea of democracy is deeply rooted in India's historical context and traditions. Did TS Krishnamurty Say BJP Won Gujarat and Himachal Assembly Elections by Hacking EVM? Fake News Attributed to Former CEC Goes Viral Again.

Giving an overview of the magnitude of Indian elections, he informed the German delegation of the detailed exercise that ECI conducts for over 950 million voters across 1.1 million polling stations, co-opting 11 million Polling Personnel ensuring robust electoral processes for conducting free, fair, inclusive, accessible and participative elections. He emphasised that ECI ensures disclosures and participation of political parties at every stage. Opposition Fears EVM Tampering in North India After 'Videos' Surface; SP, BSP, RJD Ask Cadres to Guard Strongrooms Till Counting of Votes.

Kumar said apart from the logistical challenges, the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives potentially affecting free and fair elections is fast emerging as a common challenge for most Elections Management Bodies.

The German Foreign Minister while interacting with the Commission appreciated the vast exercise of electoral management by ECI in the largest democracy in the world given the challenges of diverse geography, culture & electorate in India.

The Minister was briefed about the extensive use of technology by ECI in the conduct of elections broadly under three verticals of voters' participation, political parties/candidates and election machinery logistics.

She personally cast a vote through EVM during a demonstration of EVM-VVPAT functioning organized by ECI for the delegation. She, along with the MPs, keenly observed the strong security features of standalone EVMs along with rigorous administrative protocols on handling, movement, storage, operations and the process for participation of political parties at every stage of electoral processes involving EVMs.

Both India and Germany are members of the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), Stockholm and the Community of Democracies, Warsaw.

"ECI's constant endeavor is to foster a closer electoral cooperation with electoral authorities abroad alongside strengthening democratic institutions and processes with a view to deepen people-to-people linkages and promote civic education and literacy, including education for democracy," the press note said.

ECI under the aegis of Summit for Democracy will also be organizing the second international conference on 'Use of Technology and Elections Integrity' in January 2023 ahead of the National Voters Day 2023. Senior officials from the German Foreign Office, German Embassy in New Delhi and Election Commission of India were also present during the occasion.

