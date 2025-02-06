New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Germany based Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology IGB signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani.

The MoUs were signed at the during the visit of Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister of Economic Affairs, Labour and Housing of the State of Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany to India according to a press release.

The collaboration between Fraunhofer and IIT Ropar, as well as Fraunhofer and BITS Pilani, aims to leverage complementary strengths from both countries, creating a strong value proposition. This partnership will enhance the implementation of best practices to optimize the water-energy-food nexus, fostering a competitive advantage and accelerating the transition toward a sustainable and climate-neutral economy, the release stated.

The cooperation between Fraunhofer IGB and IIT Ropar will focus on collaborative research and development. Joint efforts will be made to identify technology gaps and further improvement and development.

Demonstration of technologies aimed at solving industry challenges within the scope of two national mission of Government of India - Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat, the release stated.

The collaboration will also focus on facilitation of technology transfer and licensing agreements with industry stakeholders to promote large-scale adoption. Training on Integrating Cyber-Physical System Technologies into the water ecosystem such as AI/ML, Automation/ Io Twill also be sought.

Speaking on the occasion, Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut said, ""These collaborations are essential for tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges in health, water, energy, and sustainability. Fraunhofer has established itself as a global leader in applied research. The cooperation with Indian institutions paves the way combining Fraunhofer's technological expertise with India's technological expertise and its vast opportunities for growth and innovation. I am confident that together, they will drive progress, sustainability, and innovation that will benefit not just our two countries, but the entire world."

As per the release, Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar said: "The signing of this MoU between IIT Ropar and the Fraunhofer Institute marks a significant milestone in advancing technology and innovation for water sustainability. This partnership will foster cutting-edge research, technological collaboration, and industry-driven solutions to address global water challenges. By leveraging Fraunhofer's expertise in applied research and IIT Ropar's Technology and Innovation Foundation (AWaDH)'s leadership in water technology innovations, we aim to create a robust Water Innovation Ecosystem that supports sustainable resource management, smart water infrastructure, and climate-resilient solutions. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to driving impactful advancements in water technology for a better future". (ANI)

