World News | German Nurse Found Guilty of Serving Tranquilised Cookies

World. (File Image)

Berlin, May 26 (AP) A nurse at a German hospital has been convicted of causing dangerous bodily harm for twice serving homemade cookies laced with tranquilizers to her colleagues.

The 54-year-old woman was found guilty Tuesday of putting out the cookies in a kitchenette of the hospital in the town of Bad Nauheim in September 2017 and March 2019, the dpa news agency reported.

Also Read | Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, Accused Arrested: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Several colleagues reported health problems associated with eating the baked goods. The nurse was sentenced to three years in prison by the Giessen regional court.

She was initially charged with attempted murder in one case, but the court found there had been no intent to kill. She denied the allegations. The verdict is subject to appeal. (AP)

Also Read | Church of the Nativity, Ruins of Ancient Pompeii Re-Open for Pilgrims and Tourists as World Eyes Life After Lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)