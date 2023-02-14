New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Germany's Federal Foreign Offices Special Envoy for International Climate Action Jennifer Morgan is set to visit India to address a press briefing on climate change, according to an official statement from the Embassy of Germany here.

The event will be followed by Morgan's talk focusing on Climate Change named 'From Shram-El-Sheikh to Dubai' of German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann's residence on Wednesday, the statement said.

The upcoming event in New Delhi is another addition to several visits by Morgan. Earlier she had also interacted with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University students in Riyadh. She had also met with her Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir who assumed his office in May 2022.

Morgan also had a meeting with the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency Francesco La Camera and envoys from the UK to address the same issue.

Earlier regarding the climate change issue and her mission, Morgan had stated in an official video, "The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century if not the greatest challenge. It endangers stability and peace worldwide and weakens human rights. The climate crisis exacerbates migration and inequalities and threatens nature and our cultural heritage and it is a heavy burden for our children. The good news is we have it in our own hands to limit the effects of the climate crisis. To do this we must act together and act as a global community."

As the Federal Foreign Offices Special Envoy for International Climate Action I will do everything to resolutely implement the Paris Climate Agreement, we must limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. And to do this we need radical cooperation and deep climate collaboration, especially in these very difficult times.

Germany stands for global climate justice. We stand for solidarity with the countries and population groups particularly impacted by the climate crisis. We need everyone for the necessary change: civil society and social movements, scientists, companies and trade unions, indigenous people, young people, women and girls and many others. Let us move forward together. Overcoming the climate crisis is a fundamental necessity and a prerequisite for a sustainable and peaceful future. That is where I see my mission". (ANI)

