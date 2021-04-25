Berlin, Apr 25 (AP) Germany is considering sending emergency assistance to India to help the country cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm the country's hospitals.

The German Defense Ministry said Sunday it's examining the possibility of providing a mobile oxygen generator and other aid to India.

Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier expressed her sympathy to the people of India and said Germany was “urgently preparing a mission of support.”

The German military has so far conducted 38 support missions for other nations or international organisations during the coronavirus pandemic.(AP)

