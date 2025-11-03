New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Global technology leaders congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after their victory in the 2025 Women's World Cup, calling it a defining moment for the sport.

Chief Executive Officer of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai said that the final between India and South Africa remined of 1983 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins.

The Google CEO in a post on X wrote, "That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!"

Calling it a "historic day for women's cricket" with "new chapters written and legends born," Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on X said, "Women in Blue = World Champions! Respect to South Africa for making their first-ever final. A truly historic day for women's cricket--new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born."

Excellent all-round performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma helped India finally break their world title drought, as they secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical display at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Just after having eliminated seven-time champions Australia with a record-breaking 339 run chase which included a century by Jeminah Rodrigues and a Harmanpreet Kaur special, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India overcame the heartbreak of 2005 and 2017 finals, as a fifty and five-wicket haul by Deepti Sharma and Shafali's brilliant 87 followed by two important wickets helped India to a World Cup title that very well could boost the women's cricket scene in coming years.

During the run-chase of 299 runs, the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits gave the Proteas a solid start, mostly relying on strike rotation and a few odd boundaries, with the skipper Wolvaardt's twin strikes against Amanjot Kaur in the ninth over being a show of aggression.

The 45th over by Shree Charani, with some wides and two boundaries by Nadine de Klerk brought some runs. However, the joy was short-lived as Ayabonga Khaka was run out on the final ball, leaving SA at 246/9 in 45 overs.

Deepti got the final wicket of Nadine de Klerk (18) as she completed a five-wicket haul that she would remember for ages, winning a World Cup for her country.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58 runs in her nine overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief scores: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39). (ANI)

