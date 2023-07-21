Washington, Jul 21 (PTI) As the two largest democracies of the world hits the election cycle ahead of the next year's presidential elections in the US and parliamentary polls in India, politician-turned-diplomat Eric Garcetti believes that the politicians need to focus on leadership and governance and the elections would take care of them.

"I love elections, and maybe it's because I've been in many of them. But it's a moment where the people get to prove that they're in control, that it's not the top down, it's the bottom up in our countries; a moment to listen to candidates, hear what they're going to say, and make a decision based on what's in your own best interest," US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told PTI in an interview.

Garcetti is currently in the US for consultations with Biden administration officials, a month after the historic State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and before the upcoming presidential trip to India for the G20 Summit. Both India and the United States are headed into an election cycle. While the parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in April-May, the presidential polls in the US are scheduled to hit in January with the primaries.

Garcetti, said to be a rising star in the ruling Democratic party, was elected as the Mayor of Los Angeles in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. At 42 years of age, he was elected as the youngest mayor in more than 100 years. In just three and half months since being in New Delhi as America's top diplomat in India, Garcetti has travelled to about a dozen Indian states. His Twitter account shows he loves vibrant Indian culture and cuisines.

"I love the vibrancy of the Indian democracy. Democracies are difficult. They're not always perfect, but they're worth fighting for. And my advice to any leader running is don't be a politician, be a leader. Govern and elections take care of themselves," Garcetti told PTI.

In response to a question, the Ambassador said Americans are starting to have a better understanding of India.

"But beyond loving the food, one in four Americans being treated by an Indian doctor who's immigrated here, I think they're beginning to ask even deeper questions. Tell me more about the culture? The history? Maybe I want to visit as a tourist. Maybe I'd think about studying there, if I'm a university student; invest there, if I have capital," he said.

"These things are deepening that relationship beyond the positive kind of surface level feelings that Americans have to really getting to the core of what I hope will be a 50-year friendship that will deepen both our country's experiences," the ambassador said.

President Joe Biden, according to the Ambassador, probably has been the most pro-India President that the US has ever had and understands what's at stake.

"That this isn't just about good relations. This isn't just about deterring bad actors. This is about raising the potential of our two countries to not be two plus two equals four, but that we could be two times, two times two times two. It's exponential in what we can produce together.

"So sometimes it's fear and common challenge that brings us together, whether it's making sure we do risk supply chains, have freedom of navigation, deal with climate change, but it's also good opportunities about how we can raise people out of poverty and empower women, make sure that all people have a sense of belonging in our very diverse countries.

"And to me, that's the most exciting place. And I've heard both leaders in their private conversations really engage about values, democracy, rule of law, freedom, and that contrast with parts of the world that don't have those values," Garcetti said.

Responding to a question, Garcetti said the Prime Minister was happy with his US visit.

"I know he was told by everyone around him, and he expressed it to me too, how happy he was with this visit. I think he understands that America is the place where India and America are together. We can find breakthroughs to cancer and tuberculosis. We can figure out safer ways to protect our countries," he said.

"He seems to be just as Joe Biden is the most pro-Indian President we've had; I think he is the most pro-America Prime Minister in many ways. And he balances all the relationships around the world, but he's somebody who understands that there is a special person-to-person relationship between the US and India. And in many ways, he embodies that with Biden," Garcetti said.

Garcetti said some people say the US and India can't engage on values, human rights, democracy, "but that's not the case".

"I've witnessed that we do, and we will continue to. Maybe it's on trade where we see, India still has the most protectionist measures of any major economy in the world. I see a desire to bring those down in order to have manufacturing and iPhones, maybe Teslas, others come in key American technologies and brands," he said.

"I don't see a lot of places of friction and where I've seen friction, what gives me a lot of hope is we're able to resolve them very quickly. No friendship, no relationship, no marriage is always agreeing all the time. But what we do have is the ability to talk to each other frankly and get to a yes or an understanding with each other and move on to the places where we agree," Garcetti said.

Responding to a question, Garcetti said human rights and the Ukraine war are areas of difference, but they are also areas of opportunity.

"We'll keep expressing our values. We're not going to stop speaking out about the Russian invasion, unprovoked, of Ukraine and pointing out that sovereignty and borders mean something to every country, including India.

"Those are values worth fighting for and worth defending. On the flip side, we listen to India. This is not a relationship where America is coming to teach India and India is the student. We both need to be students and teachers to each other. When we have that sort of relationship, I think again, the future is limitless," Garcetti said.

