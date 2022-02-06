Athens [Greece], February 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has wished Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

"I wish President @RTErdogan and his wife a swift recovery from COVID-19," Mitsotakis said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said on Twitter that he and his wife had received positive COVID-19 test results, but were only exhibiting mild symptoms. The Turkish leader specified that they had contracted the Omicron variant.

Erdogan said that he was going to continue working from home.

Relations between Greece and Turkey have seriously deteriorated in recent years due to territorial claims in the Mediterranean, illegal migration, and the Cyprus issue. (ANI/Sputnik)

