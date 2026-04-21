Washington DC [US], April 21: (ANI): A shooting at the historic Teotihuacan pyramids has left a Canadian tourist dead and multiple others injured, according to a report by CNN, citing Mexico's security cabinet statement on Monday (local time).

Mexican authorities said the incident occurred at the popular archaeological site when a man opened fire, killing a Canadian woman before taking his own life.

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"According to preliminary information, a man fired shots at the popular archaeological site, killing a Canadian woman before taking his own life," Mexico's security cabinet said on X, as cited by CNN.

Officials recovered a firearm, a bladed weapon and live ammunition from the scene. At least 13 people were injured in the attack, with eight remaining hospitalised as of late Monday (local time).

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The Secretary of Government noted that several victims sustained gunshot wounds, while others were injured in the chaos as people fled.

Canada's Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of its citizens was killed and another wounded in the attack.

In a statement, it "expressed condolences to the victims' families and thanked the Mexican government for its response," CNN reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed visitors running from the site near the Pyramid of the Moon as gunfire rang out.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed grief over the incident and assured support for those affected.

"What happened today in Teotihuacan deeply hurts us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian Embassy," she said.

She added, "I have instructed the Security Cabinet to thoroughly investigate these events and provide all necessary support. Personnel from the Secretariat of the Interior and Culture are already heading to the site to provide assistance and accompaniment, along with local authorities. I am closely following the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates through the Security Cabinet."

https://x.com/Claudiashein/status/2046310500217040909

Authorities from federal, state and local levels have launched a coordinated response, while Mexico's Foreign Ministry, according to CNN, said it is working with multiple embassies to assist injured foreign nationals.

State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gomez also conveyed her condolences.

https://x.com/delfinagomeza/status/2046318070193672698

She sent her "solidarity to the families of the people who were affected by what happened in Teotihuacan."

According to UNESCO, the holy city of Teotihuacan ('the place where the gods were created') is situated some 50 km north-east of Mexico City. Built between the 1st and 7th centuries A.D., it is characterised by the vast size of its monuments - in particular, the Temple of Quetzalcoatl and the Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, laid out on geometric and symbolic principles. (ANI)

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