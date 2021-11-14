Lagos [Nigeria], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Four persons were killed when a group of gunmen attacked mourners who were assembled at a funeral in central Nigeria's Benue state, the police said on Sunday.

Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the police in Benue, said in a statement three gunmen invaded on Saturday the Imande Abur village of the Logo local government area of the state, shooting indiscriminately at the mourners at a burial there.

"Five people sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment," said Anene.

She said police teams within the area swiftly moved to the area, but the suspects took to their heels on sighting the police.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known, but police detectives have launched an investigation into the attack, the police spokesperson said.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings in the northern part of the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

