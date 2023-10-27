Tel Aviv [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari Friday said that the Hamas terror group's main base of operations is under Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

In a briefing for reporters, Hagari said that Hamas has many underground complexes under Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, which they are using to direct attacks against Israel.

Also Read | What Is Sponge Bomb? Israel Preparing To Use ‘Secret Weapon’ To Block Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels in Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also levelled similar allegations against Hamas.

"Hamas-ISIS is sick. They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels Will Make Ground Offensive Long and Difficult, Says Israel.

We just released intelligence proving it," posted Netanyahu on X.

Hagari also said, "We have concrete evidence that hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide there after the massacres of October 7."

He said that Israel has intelligence that there are many tunnels leading to the underground base from outside the hospital, so that Hamas officials do not need to enter the hospital to reach it. But Hagari added that there is also an entrance to the underground complex from within one of the wards, The Times of Israel reported.

"Hamas terrorists operate inside and under Shifa hospital -- and other hospitals in Gaza -- with a network of terror tunnels," he said, adding, "Shifa is not the only hospital -- it is one of many. Hamas use of hospitals is systematic."

Additionally, the IDF alleged that Hamas' internal security has a command centre inside Shifa Hospital, from which it directs rocket fire on Israel and stores weapons.

Hagari also levelled accusations against Hamas of using the hospital, with 1,500 beds and some 4,000 staff, as human shields.

"Hamas uses Shifa hospital as a shield for Hamas terror infrastructure," Hagari said, adding, "Hamas wages war from hospitals. By operating from these hospitals, Hamas not only endangers the lives of Israeli civilians; but also exploits innocent Gazan civilians. Hamas terrorists operate inside hospitals precisely because they know that the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians."

He also said that the hospital's energy infrastructure is also used by Hamas's underground base.

He added the information on Hamas' use of the hospital is based on a several intelligence sources collected by the Military Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet security agency. He said that the intel has already been provided to allies.

He added, "When medical facilities are used for terror purposes, they are liable to lose their protection from attack in accordance with international law."

Hamas has denied Israel's allegation terming them "baseless."

"These lies represent a prelude to a new massacre against our people, greater than the one of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital," said Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, in a statement.

"Over 40,000 have sought refuge in Al-Shifa hospital, as they were displaced by the bombing that hit everything," al-Rishq says. "We call on the leaders of Arab and Muslm countries to take action and stop the genocide against our people," he added, The Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)