Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today offered his condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

As he was received along with his accompanying delegation by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant him mercy, dwell him in his paradise, and to grant the Al-Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people patience and solace.

He also wished Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah success in leading Kuwait and achieving further progress and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people.

Offering condolences alongside Sheikh Hamdan were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Hamad and his accompanying delegation had arrived in Kuwait earlier today, where they were received at the Amiri Airport by Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait, and a number of Kuwaiti officials. (ANI/WAM)

