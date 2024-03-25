California [US], March 25 (ANI): Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook extended wishes on Monday for the festival of Holi, conveying 'Happy Holi' to all who celebrate.

"Happy Holi to all who celebrate! Thank you @joshuakarthikr for sharing this beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo that captures the colorful festival," Tim Cook said on X.

Cook shared an image on X, capturing the vibrant essence of the Holi festival, thanking Joshua Karthik, an award-winning photographer, for skillfully capturing the perfect shot.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also extended Holi wishes to the people of India via a video message shared on X.

He said, "I want to wish everybody a very happy Holi. We have this amazing gujiyas, which has a little bit of an American twist with some pistachios in here, beautiful rose water. There's no better way than to celebrate Holi across the Indo-Pacific together."

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in US extended its greetings as well, wishing everyone a joyous celebration resplendent with colors and music, with festivities celebrating at Dupont Circle in Washington, DC.

In a video shared on X, the Indian Embassy in US captured the exuberant spirit of Holi celebrations. The video showcased a lively scene at DuPoint Circle, where people immersed themselves in the festivities, dancing joyously while playing with vibrant colors.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended wishes on the festival of Holi and called it a "joyful celebration of colour, love and new life." He stressed that the message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an inspiration for the people of Australia.

In a statement, Albanese stated, "Happy Holi, Australia! Holi is a joyful celebration of colour, love and new life. The message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an inspiration for all Australians. For many Australians of South Asian heritage, Holi's cultural and religious significance brings people together in celebration of their shared faith, history and heritage."

Anthony Albanese recalled his Holi celebration in Ahmedabad in 2023. He said that he was honoured to experience the spectacular display of music, colour and traditional dancing.

"I was honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India, last year, and to experience the spectacular display of music, colour, and traditional dancing that define this lively tradition. However you mark the occasion this year - whether you gather with family and friends, eat, sing, dance or play with gulaal - I trust you will have a wonderful time," Albanese said in a statement.

Last year, Anthony Albanese participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar. (ANI)

