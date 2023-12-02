Khan Younis, Dec 2 (AP) The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll has surpassed 15,200 and that 70 per cent of those killed were women and children.

The figure was announced on Saturday by ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra, who did provide further details.

The previous toll given by the ministry was more than 13,300 dead. Al-Qidra did not explain the sharp jump. However, the ministry had only been able to provide sporadic updates since November 11, amid problems with connectivity and major war-related disruptions in hospital operations.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. (AP)

