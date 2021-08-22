Geneva [Switzerland], August 22 (ANI): The World Health Organization has raised alarm regarding the healthcare situation in Afghanistan, where conflict has left countless people vulnerable to hunger and illnesses.

The WHO said one-third of the population is facing acute hunger and more than half of all children under age five are malnourished, Voice of America (VOA) reported. According to the agency, the current drought is expected to worsen an already dire situation.

"Continuity of health services must continue without interruption across the country, with a focus on ensuring women have access to female health-workers...Most major health facilities are functional. And this is based on provincial-level field monitoring. Health workers have been called to return to or to remain at their posts, including female health staff," said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has expressed concern about the prevailing humanitarian needs within Afghanistan and urged for continuous support to ensure necessary assistance in the country.

The Taliban entered the capital city on Sunday and declared victory over the Ashraf Ghani government. Chaotic scenes have since ensued in the city, where people can be seen rushing to the airport to flee the nation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the UN agency said the situation on the ground across the country remains extremely fluid.

"Bolstered support for the humanitarian response inside Afghanistan itself is urgently needed to deliver assistance to the Afghan people, including some half a million displaced this year alone. The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels. The footage taken a few days ago of crowds at the airport has shocked the world, speaking powerfully to the sense of fear and uncertainty among many Afghans," the UN refugee agency had said. (ANI)

