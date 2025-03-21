London, Mar 21 (AP) London's Heathrow Airport says it plans to resume some flights later Friday and hopes to return to a full schedule on Saturday.

The airport said in a statement that the first flights will be to bring stranded passengers back from other airports in Europe and to get airplanes back in the right place.

Heathrow was closed Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation cut power to Europe's busiest airport. (AP)

