Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab is set to face huge challenges, given the high benchmark set by her predecessors in terms of service delivery and public presence, Geo News reported.

During the preceding 13-month tenure, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emerged as the fastest chief minister in terms of productivity, earning the moniker "Mohsin Speed" and surpassing the records of Shehbaz Sharif.

According to Geo News, Maryam Nawaz's assumption of the chief minister's office marks her debut in public office, posing the challenge of surpassing the legacies of "Mohsin Speed" and Shehbaz Shariff in public perception through exemplary performance.

Critics suggest that the (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) PML-N chief organizer's engagement with citizens needs enhancement, especially on social media platforms, to foster better "Citizen Engagement."

PML-N sources emphasize the necessity for Maryam Nawaz to shed arrogance and engage actively with citizens, focusing on fieldwork rather than confining interactions to drawing-room meetings with senior officials, as per Geo News.

Previous chief ministers Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi maintained vigilance over development projects by visiting sites late at night or early in the morning, personally supervising and ensuring timely completion.

Maryam Nawaz's agenda as Punjab's first female chief minister includes addressing issues such as violence against women, gender discrimination, and domestic violence, besides offering special packages to empower women.

Key areas demanding attention include price control, health, education, agriculture, urban development, and law enforcement. Tackling inflation, unemployment, and economic growth are also critical priorities.

The caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi initiated significant health projects, emphasizing urgent angiography facilities and bolstering monitoring systems in major hospitals, tasks now to be continued by Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz has directed a forensic audit of development projects initiated during the caretaker regime and needs to strategize operations against terrorism, smuggling of essential crops, and implementation of minimum wage across the province.

The new CM's focus on Ramadan packages, austerity measures, corruption control, law and order, justice delivery, and local government restoration will shape her administration's trajectory.

The challenges ahead underscore the complexity of Maryam Nawaz's task in ensuring effective governance and addressing public needs across Punjab. (ANI)

