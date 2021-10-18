Washington, Oct 18 (PTI) Bangladeshi Hindus in the United States have lodged a strong protest against the ongoing violence targeting minority group members in their native country, saying the religious differences pose an existential crisis for them.

On late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh over an alleged blasphemous social media post, amidst protests by the minority community against temple vandalisation incidents during the just-concluded Durga Puja celebrations.

Also Read | UK to Impose Visa Penalties to Speed Up Deportations of Illegal Migrants.

Pranesh Halder, representing the Bangladeshi Hindu community here, wrote to the US State Department "to ensure that no further harm comes to the beleaguered Hindus of Bangladesh."

He urged US-based watchdog groups and media houses to highlight the gravity of the violence in Bangladesh.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's Inhalable Ad5-nCoV Vaccine May Boost Antibodies Upto 300-Fold, Claims Report.

On Sunday, the Bangladeshi Hindu diaspora organised a protest in front of the Embassy of Bangladesh here, protesting large-scale violence leading to the destruction of Hindu homes and temples during Durga Puja festivities across Bangladesh.

"It is especially horrifying to see the last remaining Hindus in Noakhali (southeast Bangladesh) being attacked in this way, 75 years after Islamists demanding the creation of Pakistan killed 12,000 Hindus and forcibly converted 50,000 (of them) to Islam in October 1946," said Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduPACT, a US-based Hindu advocacy group.

The group said indigenous Hindus continue to be the target of organised hate and discrimination in Bangladesh, a country where the minority population has steadily decreased from 28 per cent in the 1940s to 9 per cent now.

"This recent wave of violence confirms the danger indigenous Hindus continue to face. Fifty years after nearly 2.8 million of them were killed, and another 10 million of them turned destitute and made to become refugees by the Pakistan Army in 1971, during the independence struggle of Bangladesh, Hindus continue to be targeted for their faith," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)