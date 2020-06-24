Washington, Jun 24 (AP) Douglas Brinkley, a Rice University history professor and author, whose works include books about the late civil rights icons Rosa Parks and Dr Martin Luther King Jr., discusses differences between the 1960s civil rights protests and those of today: Then: Protests fueled by Christian credos with a soundtrack of gospel music and spirituals.

Now: “More raw anger" in the streets, but with hip hop and other current music as the soundtrack.

Also Read | Emirates Announces Temporarily Suspension of Passenger Flights from Pakistan to Dubai: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Then: Nonviolence. King once was punched in the face on stage, took the blows, and urged that the white man not be charged.

Now: Protesters more militant, “no one's going to tolerate a punch in the face” without responding.

Also Read | India-China Tensions: Chinese Imports Hit by Customs Delay in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Say Reports.

Then: Black demonstrators supported by white people opposed to the Vietnam War.

Now: Black demonstrators supported by others frustrated by the pandemic and economy.

Then: Civil rights leaders felt the sympathy of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy.

Now: President Donald Trump “mimics the language” of '60s white supremacists about protesters.

Then: Activists such as three young men, two of them white, murdered 56 years ago this week in Mississippi's Freedom Summer, could suddenly disappear.

Now: Social media and cellphones provide quick calls for help; cell phone cameras can make police abuses “go viral.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)