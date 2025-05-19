New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Eduardo Enrique Reina Garcia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras, concluded an official visit to India from May 15 to 18, 2025, marking a significant moment in the expanding relationship between the two countries, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Reina Garcia met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to review the full spectrum of India-Honduras relations. Their discussions covered political cooperation, trade and investment, development partnership, and cultural exchanges.

As partners in the Global South, they explored opportunities for collaboration in the health and digital sectors, capacity development, energy, and disaster response. The ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. EAM S. Jaishankar appreciated Honduras' message of solidarity in opposing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the press release stated.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the joint inauguration of the newly established Embassy of the Republic of Honduras in New Delhi on May 15.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1922962908549709955

EAM Jaishankar posted about the event on X, saying: "Delighted to jointly inaugurate the Embassy of Republic of Honduras along with FM Enrique Reina today in Delhi. This inauguration marks a new milestone in our partnership, centred on mutual respect and mutual commitment. Discussed cooperation as Global South partners including possibilities in health, digital, capacity development, energy and disaster response. Appreciated Honduras' message of solidarity in opposing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Speaking at the event, EAM S. Jaishankar, on behalf of the Government and people of India, congratulated the Government and people of Honduras, stating that the inauguration marked a new chapter in the longstanding and friendly relations between the two nations, as per the press release.

The opening of the embassy reflects Honduras' intent to deepen its engagement with India. It is expected to serve as a dynamic platform for fostering cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, tourism, health, agriculture, and innovation. The visit and embassy launch also signal India's increasing focus on strengthening its ties with Latin America and the Caribbean region.

India and Honduras have maintained cordial and friendly relations over the years. In May 2022, the then Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi visited Honduras, where she called on President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento and met then Acting Foreign Minister Antonio Garcia. The discussions during her visit included a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The Indian community in Honduras remains very small, with only about 25 individuals, including a few missionary nuns from Mother Teresa's order. In October 2022, the Indian Embassy organised the first-ever Diwali celebration in Honduras with participation from the local Indian community. (ANI)

