Hong Kong, January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 13,626, according to data from the Center for Health Protection.

The newly reported cases consist of seven imported cases, 79 cases epidemiologically linked with imported cases, seven local cases, and 14 cases epidemiologically linked with local cases.

The centre said 88 of the cases involve mutant strains, the mutation test results of 18 cases are pending and the viral load of the remaining case is insufficient for mutation tests.

Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of 85 cases announced earlier confirmed they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 641 in Hong Kong.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, about 5.29 million people, or 78.6 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.77 million, or 70.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, 860,015 people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shot as of 8:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

