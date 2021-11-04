Hong Kong, November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Thursday reported seven new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,359.

Out of the newly reported cases, six were found to carry mutant strains, while the viral load of one case is insufficient for a mutation test, the CHP said.

A total of 47 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.62 million people, or 68.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.43 million have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

